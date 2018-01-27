Hamilton hand Georgios Sarris second chance after apology

The defender has returned to the squad and is available to face Dundee.

Georgios Sarris was involved in a heated incident at Firhill which looked to be detrimental to his Hamilton career. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies boss Martin Canning has given Georgios Sarris a second chance, saying it would have been spiteful of him not to.

Canning had originally stated that the Greek centre-back would not play for the club again after reacting angrily to a heated collision at the end of the 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle last month.

However, after Sarris requested a meeting and offered an apology, Canning performed a U-turn and the defender has been reinstated.

He is available for selection when Accies welcome Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

"I met Georgios on Monday and his agent has been on the phone continually over the course of the window," said the Accies manager.

"Georgios was very apologetic for the way he acted and wanted to have another opportunity. He was very humble and sorry for the way he acted.

"It is something as a club we have generally done in terms of giving people a second chance.

"I read things after the game that there were bust-ups in the changing room and there was this and there was that, but there was nothing in the changing room after the game.

"It was purely on the pitch, we were disappointed as a club. Georgios wasn't acting in a manner that was befitting of the club and we took a stance to say that is not going to be unacceptable.

"But Georgios has been very apologetic.

"For me, it would probably be spiteful for me to say, 'No, I have made my decision, it is not going to be'.

"I think the right thing to do was listen to what Georgios had to say and I was more than comfortable bringing him back."