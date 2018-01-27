  • STV
A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

There were five top flight games ahead of Rangers' trip to Ross County on Sunday.

Hearts' Michael Smith picks up a cap that had blown on to the pitch.
Hearts' Michael Smith picks up a cap that had blown on to the pitch. SNS

Aberdeen 3-1 Kilmarnock

Two incredible goals sealed Aberdeen's comeback at Pittodrie and compounded Steve Clarke to only his third defeat since taking charge in October.

Kris Boyd had opened the scoring after turning the ball in with his backside but they weren't able to hold on to their half time lead.

Scott McKenna bundled home the equaliser off Adam Rooney's effort before adding a stunning long-range drive.

Niall McGinn then rounded it off with an excellent solo goal, charging across the Kilmarnock half and dancing away from his markers.

Celtic 1-0 Hibs

Leigh Griffiths' right-footed shot was the difference between Celtic and Hibs as Neil Lennon returned to Parkhead.

The champions later lost their Scottish goalscorer and goalkeeper Craig Gordon through injury though.

Hamilton Accies 1-2 Dundee

A dramatic stoppage time winner secured the victory for visiting side Dundee at New Douglas Park.

Mark O'Hara had netted into his own goal just two minutes into the game but his side salvaged his blushes by mounting a comeback.

Matthew Henvey equalised late in proceedings with AJ Leitch-Smith claiming the winner at the death against 10-men Accies.

David Templeton had been sent off for two bookable offences in a game that saw referee Kevin Clancy show the yellow card to seven different players

Hearts 1-1 Motherwell

Motherwell ended Hearts' clean sheet run after eight games with a dramatic last-gasp equaliser at Tynecastle.

Curtis Main's header cancelled out David Milinkovic's 80th minute effort when the game entered the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It was the first goal Hearts had conceded in 830 minutes of action and both sides remain unbeaten in 2018.

St Johnstone 1-3 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle picked up their first away win of the season with three goals at McDiarmid Park.

Steven Lawless opened the scoring before Conor Sammon and Ryan Edwards added in the second half.

Liam Craig converted a penalty for the home side to make it 2-1 but they weren't able to fight their way back into what was their first game of 2018.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.