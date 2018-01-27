  • STV
  • MySTV

Levein: I don't know where Collum dreamt up his decision

STV

The Hearts boss was annoyed the referee did not award his side with a penalty.

Motherwell's Tom Aldred and Hearts' Ross Callachan clash.
Motherwell's Tom Aldred and Hearts' Ross Callachan clash. SNS

Hearts manager Craig Levein was frustrated with referee Willie Collum's performance after his side lost their clean sheet record in the sixth minute of stoppage-time against Motherwell.

The home side opened the scoring through David Milinkovic's 80th-minute set-piece but Motherwell secured a 1-1 draw in the dying seconds when Curtis Main's header went over the line before Steven Naismith could clear.

It was the first goal Hearts had conceded in nine matches and footage proved Collum's decision to give the goal was the right one, despite protests from goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin saying he had stopped the ball almost on the line.

Levein felt his team should have been out of sight by that stage in the match though after being denied two penalties.

Cedric Kipre escaped a handball appeal and Collum signalled Tom Aldred had touched the ball before bringing down Ross Callachan.

At full time Levein said: "A lot of things happened that I was disappointed with. For the life of me I do not know how we didn't get two penalties in the first half.

"I watched both situations on the video. I asked Willie at half-time and he said their player definitely touched the ball. He didn't. It's the most blatant penalty you'll see all year.

"The path of the ball doesn't change and he comes in from the side. It's blatantly obvious. I don't know where he dreamt that up from. 

"The handball is blatant. He puts his arm out.

"So I'm disappointed in Willie's performance. I am disappointed for the players and the effort they put into the game.

"And to be in front going into the fifth minute of injury time and lose a goal was extremely disappointing.

"I'm disappointed we invited the pressure by giving two free-kicks away in the final three minutes. It invited six or seven of their players into our box.

"It was a day of disappointment."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.