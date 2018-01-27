Levein: I don't know where Collum dreamt up his decision

The Hearts boss was annoyed the referee did not award his side with a penalty.

Motherwell's Tom Aldred and Hearts' Ross Callachan clash. SNS

Hearts manager Craig Levein was frustrated with referee Willie Collum's performance after his side lost their clean sheet record in the sixth minute of stoppage-time against Motherwell.

The home side opened the scoring through David Milinkovic's 80th-minute set-piece but Motherwell secured a 1-1 draw in the dying seconds when Curtis Main's header went over the line before Steven Naismith could clear.

It was the first goal Hearts had conceded in nine matches and footage proved Collum's decision to give the goal was the right one, despite protests from goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin saying he had stopped the ball almost on the line.

Levein felt his team should have been out of sight by that stage in the match though after being denied two penalties.

Cedric Kipre escaped a handball appeal and Collum signalled Tom Aldred had touched the ball before bringing down Ross Callachan.

At full time Levein said: "A lot of things happened that I was disappointed with. For the life of me I do not know how we didn't get two penalties in the first half.

"I watched both situations on the video. I asked Willie at half-time and he said their player definitely touched the ball. He didn't. It's the most blatant penalty you'll see all year.

"The path of the ball doesn't change and he comes in from the side. It's blatantly obvious. I don't know where he dreamt that up from.

"The handball is blatant. He puts his arm out.

"So I'm disappointed in Willie's performance. I am disappointed for the players and the effort they put into the game.

"And to be in front going into the fifth minute of injury time and lose a goal was extremely disappointing.

"I'm disappointed we invited the pressure by giving two free-kicks away in the final three minutes. It invited six or seven of their players into our box.

"It was a day of disappointment."