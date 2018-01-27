  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes: Second half performance was 'everything I wanted'

STV

The Aberdeen boss said his side were 'magnificent' as they beat Kilmarnock 3-1.

Scott McKenna (centre) and Adam Rooney celebrate the full time result.
Scott McKenna (centre) and Adam Rooney celebrate the full time result. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was full of praise for his side's second-half performance after they came from behind to beat Kilmarnock 3-1.

Despite a bright start, they fell behind to a fortunate Kris Boyd goal, but emerged triumphant thanks to second-half strikes from Adam Rooney, Scott McKenna, and Niall McGinn.

"Half-time came at a good time for us," McInnes said. "I think we started the game really well - we got into good areas and had plenty of crosses. We had a number of corners and looked quite threatening, but never got the goal.

"We lost a poor goal and lost our way for a 15-minute spell towards the end of the first half. I think we were guilty of giving them encouragement to counter-attack on us.

"The players needed reminding of what we were trying to do and we made a little tweak tactically in putting McGinn through the middle and Kenny McLean out wide.

"Niall's movement in the central area dragged the Kilmarnock back four around a lot more.

"I thought we were magnificent in the second half. We got good goals and it was everything I wanted in terms of intensity and motivation."

McInnes reserved special recognition for McGinn, making his first start since returning to the club after a brief spell in South Korea.

"With every good performance, you need star players within them," McInnes continued. "I thought McGinn did that.

"You can only hold somebody of that quality back so long, so we just asked him to give us everything he's got, and he could still be running now which is a credit to him."

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke was left to rue the individual errors and bad luck that led to the loss.

"It took us a little bit of time to get into the game, but once we were in it I thought we were decent," he said.

"We got ourselves in front, perhaps a little fortuitously, but I certainly couldn't see the game panning out the way it did.

"Alan Power was struggling from early in the game and he's a big player at set-pieces, which was why I brought Lee Erwin on slightly out of position. We got done for the first goal from a corner which took a deflection off Lee, funnily enough.

"That was compounded by an absolute worldie, which you have to take on the chin. We did that but then Gary Dicker was caught in possession for the third goal and 3-1 is hard to come back from.

"You can't win every week. We'll go away and look at the good bits of the game and try to take those into the Celtic match next week, while eradicating the mistakes that cost us at least a point."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.