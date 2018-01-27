  • STV
Canning: Templeton's poor decision cost Hamilton the game

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Accies manager was angered by his player being sent off against Dundee.

Hamilton's David Templeton walks off after receiving a red card.
Hamilton's David Templeton walks off after receiving a red card. SNS

Hamilton Accies boss Martin Canning blamed David Templeton for his side's 2-1 defeat to Dundee.

Accies were hoping to register their fifth straight win over the Dark Blues and looked on course when the visitors' Mark O'Hara fired into his own net just 90 seconds in at New Douglas Park.

But the tide swung against them when Templeton was sent off in the 74th minute for two quick-fire bookings following fouls on Glen Kamara and Scott Allan.

Moments later Neil McCann's men were level through teenager Matty Henvey's first-ever senior goal. And things got even worse for Canning seven minutes into stoppage time.

Having already made all three substitutes Hamilton were forced down to nine men when Darian MacKinnon went off injured deep into stoppage time. AJ Leitch-Smith then slotted home the dramatic late winner.

"How angry I am, I can't describe," Canning said, who confirmed MacKinnon will undergo a knee scan on Monday to assess the extent of his damage.

"First half we scored early and came close again with free-kick from Temps which hit the post. If that had gone in it would have been game over.

"But then Temps does something ridiculously stupid. I talk to the boys all week about decision-making and that decision that he makes has cost us the game.

"It was a poor decision from him. Temps has apologised to the boys and we all need to get on with it.

"We conceded a goal with 10 men but then Darian had to get carried off and we end up conceding another with nine men 97 minutes into the game so I don't think they come much sorer than that."

'Everything that could go wrong did go wrong.'
Martin Canning, Hamilton Accies manager

Referee Kevin Clancy had originally signalled just five minutes of added time but the fact he allowed play to continue beyond that enraged Canning further.

He said: "I don't know where the seven minutes came from. He put five minutes up and when Darian got injured there was 20 seconds left on my watch.

"So when the game restarts there should be 20 seconds left to play - but he's allowed to go on for another minute and 45 seconds.

"It just summed the day up for us - everything that could go wrong did go wrong."

McCann admitted he got the ultimate buzz out his side's last-gasp winner as they leapfrogged Accies into ninth place.

"I feel our play has deserved lots of points on many occasions when we haven't but that was a real good feeling," he said.

"There is no better feeling, even if you win handsomely, than scoring right at the death as you can see from the wild celebrations.

"It was a brilliant finish from us and I thought we were relentless in that search for a winner."

