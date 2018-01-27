  • STV
Gordon knee injury could force Celtic to shop for keeper

STV

Leigh Griffiths also went off injured, suffering a calf problem in the 1-0 win over Hibs.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon comes out to punch a ball and ends up suffering an injury.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers may be forced into searching for another goalkeeper after Craig Gordon suffered a knee injury during the 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hibs.

The Northern Irishman said he will "look at his goalkeeping situation" before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night after the club sent youngster Conor Hazard on loan to Falkirk.

Gordon, who lost two years of his career due to an injury to his left knee before signing for Celtic in 2014, was flattened in an aerial duel with former Parkhead defender Efe Ambrose.

It is understood the injury, which forced him off at half time, has affected the same knee but is different in nature.

And to add to Rodger's woes striker Leigh Griffiths, who scored in the 27th minute, had to come off four minutes later with a recurrence of a calf problem.

Celtic play Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League on February 15 before the return in Russia a week later and Rodgers does not expect to have either available.

'It looks like Leigh's calf and he has had issues with them. Craig looks a bit more serious in terms of his knee.'
Brendan Rodgers, Celtic manager

"Both are struggling," he said when asked about Gordon and Griffiths. "It looks like Leigh's calf and he has had issues with them.

"Craig looks a bit more serious in terms of his knee, we need to have a look at that in the scan so it looks like he could be out for a period of time.

"I think Efe's weight maybe twisted his MCL (medial collateral ligament) so we will see how that is.

"If it is a calf strain for Leigh then I wouldn't have thought so," he added when asked if he is likely to return in time for the Zenit clash.

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths shows his frustration after suffering an injury.
"It has been an ongoing issue and it is frustrating for us and frustrating for him because as I said last week, he was ready to start against Brechin and he had a problem with his ankle.

"He comes back, he does really well against Partick Thistle, gets the winner and starts today and obviously gets the winner. It is unfortunate."

Asked about reports linking Celtic with a loan move for Chelsea's 21-year-old attacker Charly Musonda and a bid to buy Dundee defender Jack Hendry, Rodgers said: "There are no further updates really. They are both talented players but both still at their respective clubs.

"We will see over the next couple of days and hopefully we can conform one or two signings which will be a great lift for the squad."

