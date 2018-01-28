Murty: Goalscorer Cummings 'loving life' at Rangers

On-loan striker scores first goal for Rangers to secure win over Ross County.

Cummings: Striker celebrates his goal. SNS Group

Graeme Murty praised Jason Cummings after the on-loan striker scored his first goal for Rangers in a 2-1 win over Ross County.

Cummings came off the bench to double his side's advantage in Dingwall after Daniel Candeias had opened the scoring.

New signing David Ngog pulled one back for Ross County from the penalty spot in injury time.

Rangers manager Murty said Cummings, who signed a temporary deal from Nottingham Forest earlier in January, had settled in well at Ibrox.

"I told Jason before he went on to go and get me a goal because we had just started to come under a bit of pressure," said Murty. "He had a little bit of moan at Daniel Candeias for not laying him the ball before the goal.

"And he goes and finishes like that. You know what you're going to get from him, and from Alfredo as well. We have finishers at the club, we have options, and I think you saw bits from us that were very, very good.

"He's got that bit about him. You don't think the club is too big for him, you don't get that impression.

"You get the impression he is relishing and loving life at the moment, which is good. It's my task now as the manager to get all the squad like that."

Ngog was given his chance after a Russell Martin handball but home boss Owen Coyle felt his side should have had an earlier spot-kick after David Bates used a hand to keep out a Draper header.

"They were both penalties - but the one that wasn't given looked an even bigger penalty," said Coyle, whose side now sit six points adrift at the bottom of the table. "Draper has the header and it's on target.

"If it doesn't hit his hand, it's possible a goal. That's huge.

"You know instantly when four or five players appeal that it's a penalty - but it wasn't given."

