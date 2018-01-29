Transfer Talk: Isma exit, Dundee want West Ham striker

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Isma Goncalves in action for Hearts. SNS

As we enter the exciting final stages of the January transfer window the last-minute movement is already beginning to hot up.

With just three days to go Scottish clubs are doing their shopping in England.

Dundee are reportedly after West Ham striker Toni Martinez while Kilmarnock are said to be closing in on a deal for Aston Villa's Aaron Tshibola.

Celtic target Charly Musonda is set to arrive in Glasgow ahead of putting pen to paper on a year-and-a-half-long loan deal.

And Aberdeen have been linked with Newcastle's third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman who won the under-20 World Cup with England last summer.

Meanwhile, Hearts striker Isma Goncalves has completed his move out of Tynecastle, signing for Uzbekistan side Pakhtakor Tashkent.

