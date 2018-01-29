The Chelsea attacker is expected to sign an 18-month loan deal with the champions.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5721509563001-charly-musonda-arrives-in-glasgow-ahead-of-celtic-move.jpg" />

Celtic target Charly Musonda has arrived in Glasgow ahead of completing his move from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old attacker is expected to put pen to paper on an 18-month loan deal as the January transfer window nears its close.

Musonda has made seven appearances for the English Premier League side this season since returning from a loan spell at Real Betis.

The Belgian international started his playing days at Anderlecht before moving to Stamford Bridge at the age of 16.

He has represented his country at every youth level but is yet to win his first senior cap.

Musonda, who plays behind the striker but is also comfortable on either wing, could provide timely cover for Brendan Rodgers.

Stuart Armstrong, Patrick Roberts and Jonny Hayes are all sidelined through injury while striker Leigh Griffiths also picked up a calf knock on Saturday.

Musonda has played on Scottish soil before, featuring for Belgium in a youth fixture in 2012. His side drew 0-0 with Scotland in the friendly at Forthbank.

