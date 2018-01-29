Levein: Celtic will have point to prove against Hearts

The Tynecastle boss said his side's record-busting win last month was 'a perfect moment'.

Target: Levein hopes to add to his squad this week. SNS Group

Craig Levein believes Celtic will have a point to prove on Tuesday when they play Hearts for the first time since their long unbeaten run came to an end in Edinburgh.

The Scottish champions' first domestic defeat in 70 games came against Levein's club in a shock 4-0 loss last month.

Levein said that the nature of the victory was down to a number of factors but that Celtic, and manager Brendan Rodgers, had shown their quality with how they had responded to the result.

He said he was expecting the Glasgow side to be determined to show their best on Tuesday.

"The last time we faced Celtic was a perfect moment," he said. "A lot of things collided to make that game one we were capable of winning.

"We scored at the right time, the pitch wasn't in the best of condition, Celtic didn't capitalise on the opportunities they had - so all those things went together to help us win.

"It did give us confidence and it will give us confidence going to Celtic Park tomorrow but it will be a very, very difficult task.

"Brendan is a top manager and very quickly got his players back together again and got them on another run. He's a top boss - he might even do for the Scotland job, you never know.

"I don't know if revenge is the right word for their approach. Celtic have beat us a lot and we have gone into these games looking for revenge and got nothing.

"So I think Celtic will be hurting after seeing their run come to an end. It was a spectacular run that everybody rightly gave them a lot of praise for and I think they'll be out to prove a point."

As manager and director of football, Levein admitted the final days of the transfer window were particularly busy but that he would be working to try and sign a forward before the deadline. Isma Goncalves left the club for Pkhtakor Tashkent over the weekend in a deal Levein said suited everyone.

"People have said Isma's move here didn't work out but he scored nearly a goal every two matches," he said. "In any league that's really good going.

"It was good for us and good for him. He's got himself a new deal worth a lot of money, we more than doubled our money so we're quite happy with that.

"I'm trying to get someone in before Wednesday night but it's a difficult window, it really is.

"That's without us losing any more. We have had interest in our guys but nothing concrete. I've got so many things up in the air at the moment. We just need to see what happens.

"This window is worse than the summer window. At least in the summer you feel like you can breath. Now we're in this manic period where we seem to be playing constantly and also at the same time trying to worry about what the squad looks like."

