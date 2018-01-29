  • STV
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon ruled out for three months

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Gordon's teammate Leigh Griffiths will be sidelined for four weeks with a calf injury.

Out: Gordon will be sidelined for up to three months. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be sidelined for around three months with a knee injury, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

The Scotland international suffered an injury to his left knee during the side's 1-0 win over Hibs on Saturday and there were instant fears that the 35-year-old could miss the rest of the season.

Gordon lost two years of his career due to an injury to the same knee before signing for Celtic in 2014 but Rodgers hopes his keeper will return before the 12 weeks have passed.

He says despite looking for a replacement before the January transfer window closes on Wednesday he plans to hand Dorus de Vries to number one jersey in the meantime.

"We're pretty clear Dorus will come in and play," Rodgers said. "He's been a loyal number two, he's been outstanding in his time here and how he's settled into the club.

"The recent performances he's had he's been very, very good. He's in great condition and as you saw when he came on at the weekend he's calm and assured.

"He's got experience, but he'll need that similar support with him in the goal, someone who can come in and support him.

"He's a great professional, Craig. We're saying 12 weeks but we're hoping he'll be back sooner than that and all being well he will be.

"It depends on availability," he added, when asked if it would be a loan or permanent deal. "We'll have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, Rodgers also confirmed striker Leigh Griffiths, who was also substituted with an injury during the weekend's match, will be sidelined for around four weeks. 

The club will be without both first team players for the two-legged Europa League knockout tie against Zenit St Petersburg in February.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.