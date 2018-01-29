  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: Celtic are beating more than 20 clubs to Musonda

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Celtic manager says it will be a 'great coup' for the club if they secure the signing.

Manager: Brendan Rodgers hopes to sign the creative Belgian on Monday.
Manager: Brendan Rodgers hopes to sign the creative Belgian on Monday. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers believes Charly Musonda will be a 'great coup' for Celtic because up to 24 clubs have showed interest in the Chelsea prospect.

The creative 21-year-old is in Glasgow undergoing a medical ahead of an 18-month loan move Celtic hope to secure before the close of play on Monday.

Musonda will become Rodgers' third signing of the January window if he puts pen to paper before Wednesday's deadline, following Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan.

"It's a really exciting prospect for the club," the manager said. "Charly is a big talent I've known for a few years now.

"He's really one of the shining lights within the Chelsea academy and has progressed through, had various loans out and has then been a part of their first-team squad.

"I think there was up to 24 clubs interested in taking Charly so for him to want to come here and Chelsea to happily want him to come then it's a great coup for us as a football club.

"It's also a great opportunity for Charly to come into one of the great clubs and get the opportunity to show his talent.

"He's a really exciting player, really dynamic, wonderful ability on the ball, works very hard. Loves his football, he's a bright player.

"We've maybe been unfortunate this season with injuries whereas last year we got lucky. We've had a number of injuries to our creative players so him coming in will add that creativity to our game. I'm really excited to work with him."

The Belgian youth international will go into the squad for Tuesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hearts if the deal is completed in time.

And it's a move that Rodgers believes will help him progress his career.

"He's at that age where he needs the opportunity," he continued. "It's very difficult for him to get a game at Chelsea with that level of quality and player, so it's part of his education.

"Those clubs only want to send them out to teams with a similar philosophy who can develop these players."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.