Rodgers: Celtic are beating more than 20 clubs to Musonda

The Celtic manager says it will be a 'great coup' for the club if they secure the signing.

Manager: Brendan Rodgers hopes to sign the creative Belgian on Monday. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers believes Charly Musonda will be a 'great coup' for Celtic because up to 24 clubs have showed interest in the Chelsea prospect.

The creative 21-year-old is in Glasgow undergoing a medical ahead of an 18-month loan move Celtic hope to secure before the close of play on Monday.

Musonda will become Rodgers' third signing of the January window if he puts pen to paper before Wednesday's deadline, following Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan.

"It's a really exciting prospect for the club," the manager said. "Charly is a big talent I've known for a few years now.

"He's really one of the shining lights within the Chelsea academy and has progressed through, had various loans out and has then been a part of their first-team squad.

"I think there was up to 24 clubs interested in taking Charly so for him to want to come here and Chelsea to happily want him to come then it's a great coup for us as a football club.

"It's also a great opportunity for Charly to come into one of the great clubs and get the opportunity to show his talent.

"He's a really exciting player, really dynamic, wonderful ability on the ball, works very hard. Loves his football, he's a bright player.

"We've maybe been unfortunate this season with injuries whereas last year we got lucky. We've had a number of injuries to our creative players so him coming in will add that creativity to our game. I'm really excited to work with him."

The Belgian youth international will go into the squad for Tuesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hearts if the deal is completed in time.

And it's a move that Rodgers believes will help him progress his career.

"He's at that age where he needs the opportunity," he continued. "It's very difficult for him to get a game at Chelsea with that level of quality and player, so it's part of his education.

"Those clubs only want to send them out to teams with a similar philosophy who can develop these players."

