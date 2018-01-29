Celtic confirm signing of Chelsea attacker Charly Musonda

The highly-rated 21-year-old has signed an 18-month loan deal at Celtic Park.

Deal: Musonda has completed his move. PA

Celtic have confirmed the signing of Charly Musonda on loan from Chelsea.

The Belgian attacker has agreed an 18-month loan move from the English champions to join Brendan Rodgers' side.

Musonda, a long-time signing target for the Celtic boss, arrived in Glasgow on Monday to undergo a medical and has now been confirmed as the club's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract with Chelsea last month but is keen to play regular first team football with opportunities in Antonio Conte's team limited.

Musonda did make his Chelsea debut in September, scoring in a 5-1 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest and has made six further appearances since.

A Belgian international at every youth level, Musonda has also been a key player in Chelsea's youth side, winning the Under-21 Premier League, FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League.

It is believed that Musonda will wear the number 67 jersey during his spell in Glasgow.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.