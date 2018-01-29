Hamilton announce termination of Massimo Donati contract

The Italian midfielder has agreed to leave New Douglas Park with immediate effect.

Exit: Donati has left Accies. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies have terminated the contract of Massimo Donati after discussions with the Italian midfielder.

The 36-year-old will now look to embark on a coaching career elsewhere.

In a statement on the club's official website, Accies chairman Ronnie MacDonald said: "Massimo has agreed with the club to cancel his current playing contract.

"He has been a model professional within the club and we are delighted that he has started his coaching and management career within our academy.

"He has been an outstanding player at the highest level and we have benefitted from all his experience and the standards he set.

"Massimo now enters the next phase of his career which I am sure will see him becoming very successful in Management.

"We wish him every success and look forward to him returning to Hamilton at the head of his own team in the future."

Former Celtic player Donati joined Hamilton in 2016 after leaving Bari. He played over 40 games the club.

