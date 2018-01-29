Kilmarnock sign Aston Villa's Aaron Tshibola on loan

The 23-year old midfielder will be reunited with Steve Clarke at Rugby Park.

Deal: Tshibola has joined Killie. PA

Kilmarnock have made their first signing of the January transfer window, sealing Aston Villa's Aaron Tshibola.

The 23-year-old midfielder has moved to Rugby Park on loan until the end of the season.

The move reunites Tshibola with manager Steve Clarke, who he played under at Reading and Villa.

Tshibola came through the youth academy at Reading but moved to Villa in 2016, signing a four-year contract. Though his first team appearances were limited, he has spent time at Nottingham Forest and MK Dons over the past year.

"I'm delighted to be here," Thsibola told Kilmarnock's official website. "It has taken quite a while to get here but I'm pleased to join the squad.

"I'm reunited with Steve Clarke and I can't wait to get started."

