Motherwell reject Celtic's bid for keeper Trevor Carson

The Celtic number one Craig Gordon has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Trevor Carson is staying put: Motherwell have said no to Celtic. SNS

Motherwell have rejected a bid from Celtic for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The Parkhead side are in the market for a shot-stopper after number one Craig Gordon was sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

The Scotland international went off at half time during Celtic's 1-0 win over Hibs in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

STV understands a bid of £200,000 was turned down by the Steelmen but Celtic are expected to go back in with a second offer on Tuesday.

The winter transfer window closes at midnight on Wednesday.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hinted on Monday he would continue to play Dorus de Vries in Gordon's absence and a new keeper would likely provide cover for the Dutchman.

Third choice Conor Hazard is currently on loan at Falkirk.

Carson joined Motherwell in the summer from Hartlepool and has fast become a key player for Stephen Robinson between the sticks.

He has another two-and-a-half years remaining on his Motherwell contract.