Transfer Talk: Morelos bid received, Lafferty staying put

Interest: Morelos is reportedly the subject of a huge bid. SNS Group

The end of the window is in sight and it looks like there could be plenty of drama in the final hours before the deadline.

Rangers have been been busy in the market this January but the majority of the movement has been incoming with a raft of new faces being brought in and Carlos Pena the only notable departure. Now, there are reports of a huge bid for striker Alfredo Morelos that Rangers are said to be likely to turn down.

Every player has his price though, and the money on offer from the Chinese Super League has already brought some surprising transfers worldwide in the last few windows.

Rangers aren't the only club intending to hold on to the focal point of their attack. There's been talk of a move for Kyle Lafferty but Craig Levein is confident he'll still be a Hearts player on Thursday.

St Johnstone have been quiet this month but it looks like the green light has been given to freshen up the squad. Fulham winger George Williams looks set to move on loan with Aberdeen's Scott Wright and an unnamed central midfielder also targeted.

On top of all that, Celtic have had one bid for Motherwell's Trevor Carson knocked back but with news that Craig Gordon is out for 12 weeks they'll be busy trying to get a goalkeeper on the books.

Elsewhere, as the madness of English Premier League deadline day draws near it looks like the Arsenal-Aubameyang-Giroud story is going to be the one that dominates unless there are more surprises to come.

