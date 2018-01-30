Danny Wilson completes move from Rangers to Colorado

The defender has left Ibrox to sign a three-year contract with the MLS side.

Exit: Wilson has left Rangers for the second time. SNS Group

Danny Wilson has completed his transfer from Rangers to Colorado Rapids, ending his second spell at the Ibrox club.

Wilson, who was in the last six months of his Rangers deal, has signed a three-year contract with the MLS side, with an option for a fourth.

The central defender made more than 100 appearances for the Ibrox side across two spells, having come through the club's youth system into the first team before a move to Liverpool.

After failing to make the grade at Anfield, Wilson moved to Hearts where he spent two and a half years before a return to Ibrox.

"Danny's signing is an important addition to our back line," said Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith.

"In addition to his experience and leadership, Danny is in the prime of his career, and will be one of the best passing centre backs in the league. We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado."

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Rangers, as well as their supporters, for the terrific support they showed during my time with the club," said Wilson.

"But in my discussions with Pádraig and coach Hudson, it became clear that the Rapids have a very ambitious vision for the future, and I can't wait to join the team and start the process of bringing that vision to life."