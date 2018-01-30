Murty: Talks ongoing but no pressure for Morelos sale

The Rangers boss said a call on the striker's transfer would not just be about a fee.

Talks: Rangers are discussing Morelos' future. SNS Group

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has said that talks with a Chinese club over the transfer of Alfredo Morelos are "ongoing" but insisted that a decision on the player would be made for football reasons.

Murty confirmed that an offer had been made that didn't meet the club's valuation, with reports claiming that the figures involved were above the £5m mark.

The Rangers manager wouldn't confirm the size of the offer but said that while discussions were still continuing, Morelos was still considered to be the club's first choice striker and that would be at the centre of any decision making.

He added that it was the club's job to assure Morelos that he could achieve his international ambitions by staying in Scotland.

"I won't comment on the figure but it's a football decision," Murty said. "I have not been told there's any economic necessity to move him away.

"It's a football decision about closing the gap. If we make a football decision that we can actually push on by keeping him then that's what we do.

"Talks are ongoing. They haven't met our valuation, they haven't met our requirement for what we want in terms of our squad and as it goes on we will still look at Alfredo as our number one centre forward.

"We've brought Jason [Cummings] in to support him and we have Eduardo [Herrera] as well. We have to safeguard the positive feeling around the squad and make a positive football decision.

"I'm not going to allow a player to leave just because there are lots of zeros involved. We have to make sure that we make football decisions."

While the deadline for Murty signing any player, or a potential Morelos replacement, is Wednesday night, Chinese clubs can purchase players until their own window closes at the end of February.

That difference, and the possibility that a bid could come in when Rangers couldn't go back into the market, was a concern to Murty who said he expected to be dealing with offers both in and out even as Rangers deal with their Scottish Cup tie against Fraserburgh on Wednesday night.

"It's a difficult circumstance," he said. "I'm not sure I agree with the transfer window mechanism anyway.

"I'm definitely not sure I agree with the fact it's not synchronised across the globe. There are different windows open until later than ours.

"It's just a situation we have to deal with and I'm sure that right up until the window our director of football and I will be fielding calls about our players and about players potentially coming here."

