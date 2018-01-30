McInnes keen on signing keeper after Joe Lewis injury

Aberdeen are aiming to sign competition for Danny Rodgers before the transfer deadline.

McInnes plans to sign a goalkeeper within 24 hours. SNS Group

Derek McInnes has said that Aberdeen will be making moves to sign a goalkeeper before Wednesday's transfer deadline.

The Pittodrie side have been dealt a blow with news that first-choice keeper Joe Lewis has been ruled out for up to three months after sustaining a knee injury in the match against Rangers.

While Danny Rodgers stepped in for the match against Kilmarnock, McInnes wants more depth and competition in his squad, ideally before his side play Ross County in Dingwall on Wednesday.

"Joe went down to see the specialist and, as expected, he will be out for between two and three months," he said.

"We are confident we can deliver another goalkeeper into the squad. We potentially will have one in place before the game.

"You have got to look at all options. We felt Danny did well on Saturday but we have two very young keepers behind Danny and we also have to make sure we have real competition in all areas in the squad.

"With Joe being out of commission we have to make sure we deliver competition in that area and bring the best keeper we can to the club."

Aside from the goalkeeper's position, McInnes wasn't anticipating any specific deadline day moves but acknowledged that anything could arise before the deadline.

"There's potentially a few clubs asking about our players on loan but I'm happy with the squad as it is," he said.

"You never know, it's normally only the last day that things really start to heat up.

"It's not ideal we have a game on deadline day and the focus for me and the players is just on the game. If anything else was to develop then we will try and deal with that if we can."