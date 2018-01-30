Scottish FA to decide between Hampden and Murrayfield

The governing body will investigate two possibilities for Scotland matches and cup finals.

Choice: The SFA will choose Hampden or Murrayfield. © SNS Group

The Scottish FA has announced that it will decide between remaining at Hampden or staging major games at Murrayfield after the governing body's lease of the national stadium expires in 2020.

The current contract between the governing body and Hampden Park which has hosted the national football team has just two years left to run and the Scottish FA had already begun exploring possibilities beyond that date for staging Scotland internationals and cup semi-finals and finals.

A bid from BT Murrayfield, the home of Scottish Rugby, had been submitted, as had a joint proposal from Rangers and Celtic.

The Scottish FA board met to discuss their options on Tuesday and have agreed to explore just two possibilities: remaining at Hampden Park and extending the lease, or moving games to Murrayfield.

A statement issued on Tuesday read: "The Scottish FA met today to consider a comprehensive Options Review report examining the opportunities available beyond the term of the existing lease for the use of Hampden Park, which expires in 2020.

"As well as submissions from those involved in the process - Queen's Park, Scottish Rugby, Celtic and Rangers - the board also received supplementary information drawn from a spectrum of other key stakeholders, including the Scottish FA membership.

"Over the course of the meeting, each proposal was discussed in detail and broad themes were developed and debated among the group. The request from Glasgow City Council to review the timescales of any decision was also acknowledged.

"Having considered all submissions and supporting documentation, the board has decided at this time to further develop two positive options: remaining at Hampden beyond 2020 and moving to Murrayfield.

"This decision was taken after considering the financial implications of all proposals submitted.

"Given the complexity of the discussion - as well as the social, economic and emotional impact of any final decision - the board was unanimous that more work requires to be undertaken to bring further clarity and certainty to any final decision.

"The next phase of the process will begin immediately with a view to final proposals being considered in the summer."

