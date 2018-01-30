Celtic make second bid for Dundee defender Jack Hendry

Brendan Rodgers has made a move to land the player before the window closes.

Bid: Celtic have made another offer for Hendry. SNS

Celtic have made a second, improved bid for Dundee defender Jack Hendry in the hope of signing the centre-back before Wednesday's transfer deadline.

The increased bid is believed to be in the region of £1m.

STV understands Celtic first bid was of around £500,000 but it was rejected by the Dens Park club with Dundee manager Neil McCann describing the offer as "very low".

The Scottish champions have now returned with their second offer just one day before the window closes, leaving Dundee with little time to find a replacement if they accept the bid.

Hendry has played 25 league matches for Dundee since joining the club last summer. The 22-year old was in the starting line-up for Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Celtic have also made a move to sign Scott Bain. The goalkeeper only move to Hibs on loan from Dundee two weeks ago.

The Parkhead club's £250,000 bid for Motherwell's Trevor Carson was rejected and it seems Brendan Rodgers has now turned his attention to Bain to solve his goalkeeping problem.