Hibernian release Anthony Stokes from his contract

Hibernian have released striker Anthony Stokes from his contract.

Stokes was under contract with the Easter Road club until the summer of 2019 but his deal has now been terminated.

Lennon had brought the forward to the club for his third spell last summer and he initially proved to be a useful addition.

However, the Irishman was left out of the team for disciplinary reasons in November after Lennon confirmed a training-ground confrontation with the player.

Stokes then returned to the side, scoring against Aberdeen and Ross County in December.

It was reported that the player broke curfew during Hibernian's winter training camp in Portugal and he has not made a first team appearance since.

As a free agent having ended his contract before the end of January, Stokes will now be able to sign for any club after the deadline.