Kilmarnock sign Wolves' Simpson as Bell leaves Rugby Park

The League Cup-winning goalkeeper has ended his second spell at Rugby Park.

Exit: Cammy Bell has left Kilmarnock. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of Wolves defender Aaron Simpson on loan.

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell has left the club after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent. The goalkeeper has ended his second spell at the club nine years after making his Killie debut.

Simpson arrives on a short-term deal until the end of the season. The 20-year old plays primarily at right back and will play his first top-flight football at Rugby Park.

The defender has previously had loan spells at Portsmouth and Telford.

Bell was a product of the club's youth system and rose to the number one position with the high point being his contribution to the club's League Cup win in 2012.

He departed for Rangers the following year and had a spell at Dundee United befgore returning to Rugby Park last summer, signing a two-year deal.

However, he did not become a first choice in his second stint in Ayrshire.

"While I'm extremely sad to be leaving, I will always cherish the many wonderful memories from my time with Kilmarnock," he told the club's official website.

"The fans have always been fantastic in their support and I'd like to wish the club the very best for the future."

Bell is now free to sign for any other club, with the termination having been completed before Wednesday's transfer deadline.

