Manchester United midfielder joins St Johnstone on loan

Matty Willock has moved to McDiarmid Park on loan until the end of the season.

Move: Willock has joined St Johnstone. SNS Group

St Johnstone have completed the signing of midfielder Matty Willock on loan from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old's previous loan spell at Utrecht was cut short, allowing him to move to Perth and join Tommy Wright's squad.

Willock has come through Manchester United's youth system and has been on the bench for Jose Mourinho's side.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright said that the midfielder's background, including spending his early years at Arsenal, was a mark of his pedigree and what he could bring to the side.

"I'm really please to get 21-year-old Matty who has been on loan at FC Utrecht," he told the club's official website.

"He is a midfielder who possesses a lot of qualities, very comfortable on the ball, physically as well. He's comfortable playing as a holding midfielder or attacking midfielder.

"When you get someone who's gone through the academy at Arsenal and Man United he's going to provide real quality in the midfield for us.

"He will go straight into the squad for Saturday's game at Hearts."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.