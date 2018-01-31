Ross County sign defender Liam Fontaine on short-term deal

Owen Coyle has bolstered his defence, with West Brom's Max Melbourne also joining.

Liam Fontaine: The defender has joined up with Ross County until the end of the season. SNS

Ross County have signed ex-Hibs defender Liam Fontaine on a short-term deal, while West Brom full back Max Melbourne is also joining the club on loan.

With the Staggies bottom of the Scottish Premiership, manager Owen Coyle has moved to bolster his defence with two last-minute additions.

Fontaine, 32, was released six months before his contract expires by Neil Lennon in order to travel north, where he has signed a deal until the end of the season.

The Englishman joined Hibs in 2014, going on to win the Scottish Cup two later as the Easter Road club ended their 114-wait to capture the cup.

Fontaine helped Hibs to promotion last season but has yet to feature in the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Baggies youngster Melbourne is to join up on a loan deal till the end of the season.

The 19-year-old previously captained the club's under 18 side, before going on to feature twelve times this campaign in Premier League Two.

County lie six points adrift at the bottom of the table ahead of hosting Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.