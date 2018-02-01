Celtic complete signing of Dundee duo Hendry and Bain

Jack Hendry has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Scott Bain joining on loan.

Celtic have completed the signing of Dundee defender Jack Hendry and goalkeeper Scott Bain.

Hendry has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish champions, while Bain arrives on loan until the end of the season..

After an initial offer for Hendry was rejected, Celtic returned with an improved bid - understood to be around £1 million - on Tuesday. The player underwent a medical on Wednesday evening and finalised his move just before the transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined Dundee in the summer from Wigan Athletic, making 25 appearances for Neil McCann's side.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed for Celtic," Hendry told Celtic's official website. "Joining the Scottish champions is a brilliant move for me. I know, from playing against Celtic this season, the quality of players that are at the club and I can't wait to start training with my new team-mates.

"I also know that working with Brendan Rodgers and the rest of the coaching staff here will improve me as a player and I'm looking forward to working hard every day to repay the faith they've shown in signing me."

Bain has been drafted in as cover following Craig Gordon's injury, with the stopper cutting short a loan move to Hibs after just two weeks.

"This is biggest club in Scotland and one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I just can't believe that I'm here," Bain told the club website.

"I phoned my dad earlier today just to say that I was leaving Easter Road and on the road to Glasgow, and he was buzzing and delighted for me. I can't believe I was on the bench for Hibs against Celtic last weekend and then, just a few days later, I'm signing for Celtic.

"It's not something that, when I went on loan to Hibs, I thought was ever going to happen, so the past few days have been great, and to get it over the line and be here is absolutely amazing."