Transfer triangle to solve Celtic's goalkeeper problem

Scott Allan and Simon Murray will move in deals that free Scott Bain to join Celtic.

Move: Bain is close to a switch to Celtic. SNS Group

A transfer triangle between Hibernian, Dundee and Celtic will allow the Scottish champions to sign goalkeeper Scott Bain, with Scott Allan and Simon Murray also making connected deadline day moves.

Celtic are in the market for a goalkeeper after Craig Gordon was injured and the club were unsuccessful in two bids for Motherwell's Trevor Carson. They are now closing in on the signing of Bain, who joined Hibs on loan from Dundee earlier this month.

However, the deal to bring Bain to Celtic Park is dependent on Scott Allan - who is on loan at Dundee from Celtic - moving to Hibs on loan and Easter Road striker Simon Murray going to Dens Park.

STV understands that Bain's move to Celtic is agreed, as is Allan's switch to Hibs. Talks over Murray's move to Dundee are ongoing.

Celtic are also closing in on the signing of Dundee defender Jack Hendry.

The club made a second bid on Tuesday and the player is expected to make his move to Glasgow before the transfer deadline.

