Cammy Bell set to join Hibs after Kilmarnock release

The goalkeeper is poised to join Neil Lennon's side, with Scott Bain set to join Celtic.

Cammy Bell was not without a club for long following his release from Kilmarnock. SNS Group

Cammy Bell is expected to sign for Hibs just hours after his release from Kilmarnock.

Neil Lennon has moved quickly to snap up the goalkeeper as Scott Bain prepares to cut short his loan move with the Easter Road club in order to join Celtic.

Ex-Rangers and Dundee United number one Bell returned to Kilmarnock in the summer, but failed to make a single appearance for the Rugby Park side.

The 31-year-old left Killie early on deadline day by mutual consent.

Steve Clarke has drafted in West Brom youngster Jasko Keranovic to replace Bell as Jamie MacDonald's understudy.