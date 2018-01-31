Hearts snap up midfielder Adao on loan from Sion

The 25-year-old has moved to Tynecastle until the end of the season.

Signing: Levein has added to his squad. SNS Group

Hearts boss Craig Levein has added to his squad on deadline day with the capture of Sion midfielder Joaquim Adao on loan.

Adao, a 25-year-old defensive midfielder, has joined the club until the end of the season.

The Swiss-born Angola international has 11 caps and has played over 60 times for Sion. He was part of the team that reached last season's Swiss cup final.

Adao revealed that a call to a former Hearts player helped seal the move and that he was looking forward to being reunited with a former teammate.

"I've played with Jose Goncalves in Switzerland, he's a very good friend of mine," Adao told Hearts' official website. "I called him and he told me I have to go to Hearts. He said the club is very good and that I should go and enjoy my experience in Scotland.

"I also know Kyle Lafferty from my time at FC Sion. My friend Kyle is a top guy on the pitch and I like him.

"I am very, very happy to be here. I think I've made a good choice, it's a big club with ambition and I think I'll be happy here."