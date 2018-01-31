  • STV
  • MySTV

A full summary of Wednesday's Scottish football action

STV

Rangers have booked their place in the next round of the Scottish Cup with a win at Fraserburgh.

Goals: Windass scored a hat-trick at Fraserburgh.
Goals: Windass scored a hat-trick at Fraserburgh. SNS Group

Fraserburgh 0-3 Rangers

Rangers progressed to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in relative comfort, winning their re-arranged match against Fraserburgh with plenty to spare.

Josh Windass gave his side the Premiership side the lead from the penalty spot in the first half and though that was the only goal of the opening period, Graeme Murty's side opened up some distance after the break.

Windass added two more to take the match ball and Fraserburgh's Graham Johnstone was dismissed for a late challenge on Joe Dodoo just two minutes after coming off the bench.

Rangers will now play Ayr United at Somerset Park in the next round.

Hibernian 2-1 Motherwell

Hibs may have been at the centre of one of the more complicated transfer tales on deadline day but Neil Lennon's side returned focus to events on the pitch with a hard-earned win against Motherwell.

Florian Kamberi scored on his debut to give the hosts the lead after 27 minutes and Hibs held onto that narrow advantage until the break.

Two minutes after the restart Brandon Barker scored his first goal for the club to put them in sight of three points and despite Curtis Main pulling one back in the 77th minute Neil Lennon's side held out for the win.

Ross County 2-4 Aberdeen

A first half goal blitz sent Aberdeen on their way to three points in Dingwall and they recorded a win despite County's late fightback.

Kenny McLean opened the scoring for the Dons just before the half-hour mark and Adam Rooney netted a double within eight minutes of that opener.

After 64 minutes Aberdeen further extended their lead when a Scott Fox error handed McLean his second of the night.

County had little chance of rescuing a point but showed spirit that will help their fight against the drop when they rallied with two Alex Schalk goals to narrow the margin of defeat.


WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.