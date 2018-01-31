A full summary of Wednesday's Scottish football action

Rangers have booked their place in the next round of the Scottish Cup with a win at Fraserburgh.

Goals: Windass scored a hat-trick at Fraserburgh. SNS Group

Fraserburgh 0-3 Rangers

Rangers progressed to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in relative comfort, winning their re-arranged match against Fraserburgh with plenty to spare.

Josh Windass gave his side the Premiership side the lead from the penalty spot in the first half and though that was the only goal of the opening period, Graeme Murty's side opened up some distance after the break.

Windass added two more to take the match ball and Fraserburgh's Graham Johnstone was dismissed for a late challenge on Joe Dodoo just two minutes after coming off the bench.

Rangers will now play Ayr United at Somerset Park in the next round.

Hibernian 2-1 Motherwell

Hibs may have been at the centre of one of the more complicated transfer tales on deadline day but Neil Lennon's side returned focus to events on the pitch with a hard-earned win against Motherwell.

Florian Kamberi scored on his debut to give the hosts the lead after 27 minutes and Hibs held onto that narrow advantage until the break.

Two minutes after the restart Brandon Barker scored his first goal for the club to put them in sight of three points and despite Curtis Main pulling one back in the 77th minute Neil Lennon's side held out for the win.

Ross County 2-4 Aberdeen

A first half goal blitz sent Aberdeen on their way to three points in Dingwall and they recorded a win despite County's late fightback.

Kenny McLean opened the scoring for the Dons just before the half-hour mark and Adam Rooney netted a double within eight minutes of that opener.

After 64 minutes Aberdeen further extended their lead when a Scott Fox error handed McLean his second of the night.

County had little chance of rescuing a point but showed spirit that will help their fight against the drop when they rallied with two Alex Schalk goals to narrow the margin of defeat.



