Complete round-up of all the moves on deadline day 

Scottish Premiership clubs scrambled to push through deals before the window closed.

Liam Fontaine (left), Scott Bain (centre) and Jack Hendry (right) completed deadline day moves. SNS

There was a flurry of late deals as clubs scrambled to improve their squads before the transfer window slammed shut.

Aberdeen added further firepower to their ranks, with striker Sam Cosgrove signing from Carlisle. They left it late to find a replacement for injured goalkeeper Joe Lewis, with Newcastle stopper Freddie Woodman's move announced fifteen minutes before the deadline.

Celtic sought to bolster their defence. Jack Hendry was at Celtic Park poised to pen a deal after Dundee accepted the champions' improved offer for the centre-half as the clock ticked down, while goalkeeper Scott Bain is to join on loan from the Dark Blues after cutting short his stint at Hibs.

Solace for Dundee was to be found in the arrival of Hibs forward Simon Murray on loan.

Hamilton had hoped to complete four deadline day deals, but only a loan swoop for Manchester United midfielder Charlie Scott was pushed through. The New Douglas Park outfit are expected to do business instead in the coming days.

Craig Levein made one new signing at Hearts. Angolan international Joaquim Adao joined the Jam Tarts on loan until the end of the season from FC Sion.

Bain's short-lived stint at Easter Road left Hibs seeking a new goalkeeper. Neil Lennon moved quickly, signing Cammy Bell following his release by Kilmarnock. Swiss forward Florian Kamberi also completed a loan move from Grasshopper Zurich until the end of the season as Lennon sought reinforcements at the top end of the pitch after Anthony Stokes was released. Kamberi scored on his debut against Motherwell on Wednesday night. Scott Allan's move from Dundee was announced as the window closed at midnight.

Having allowed Bell to leave by mutual consent, Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke returned to former club West Brom to find a replacement goalkeeper in Jasko Keranovic. Wolves defender Aaron Simpson also swapped the Midlands for Ayrshire, signing with Killie on loan.

Motherwell were left disappointed after a League One club pulled the plug on a proposed move for a striker. Ex-Accies defender Stephen Hendrie's arrival on a loan deal helped soften the blow.

It was a quiet day at Partick Thistle, with manager Alan Archibald opting to keep trust with the current squad after key players returned from injury. Milan Nitriansky left the club.

Owen Coyle added two new faces to his Ross County defence. Liam Fontaine moved north after leaving Hibs, while Max Melbourne joined the Staggies on loan from West Brom. The signings failed to have an immediate impact, as County went down 4-2 to Aberdeen in Dingwall on Wednesday. Mattias Kait arrived on loan from Fulham with minutes to spare before the window closed.

Rangers opted against adding to their seven January first-team recruits on deadline day. Talented young Scotland winger Glenn Middleton joined up with the Light Blues' academy from Norwich, however.

Paul Paton left St Johnstone via mutual consent. Tommy Wright brought Paton's time in the Saints' engine room to an end after securing loan deals for Fulham midfielder George Williams and Manchester United prospect Matty Willock.