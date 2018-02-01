Football Talk: Rangers ticket fiasco, best of Deadline Day

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Fraserburgh have launched an investigation after some travelling fans were locked out of the ground. SNS

The transfer window has closed and Football Talk is back... welcome to February.

We start off with a look back on Deadline Day. As one of the busiest in recent years we had the story of goalkeepers, strange exit statements and of course the triangle which went right to the wire.

We can't possibly round off the window without compiling some of the best, worst and downright weird signing videos from clubs over the last month.

Elsewhere, there were problems at Bellslea Park as some Rangers fans with genuine tickets were turned away from the Scottish Cup match against Fraserburgh.

And in the print version of the Daily Mail, it's reported Dundee United are looking into establishing a new sister club in the States. It comes after Stephen Thompson revealed he will step down as chairman at the end of the season.

Deadline Day summary

The best of social media

"Thank you all for the messages but for now I just rescinded the contract with Hamilton for economic problems of the company... everything else is not true."

