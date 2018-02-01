Murty: Morelos will stay at Rangers unless I sanction it

The Ibrox striker is attracting interest from Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe.

Will he stay or will he go? Alfredo Morelos' future is uncertain. SNS

Graeme Murty says Alfredo Morelos will remain a Rangers player unless he decides to sanction his exit.

The Colombian striker has been linked with a move to Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe with Rangers reportedly rejecting their £8m bid.

China's transfer window doesn't close until the end of February but Murty is under no pressure to sell his striker.

Speaking after Rangers' 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Fraserburgh on Wednesday he explained the 21-year-old's situation.

"We're trying to build a squad, not pull it apart," he said. "We want to build one to challenge in every competition we're in and Alfredo helps us do that.

"He helps us build on what we're trying to do so I'm under no economic imperative to let him go.

"If it's too good a deal to turn down that'll be because I've sanctioned it, because I can do something on the football side to help the squad.

"At the moment that option is not on the table so Alfredo is our player and we need to make sure he understands we're going to build towards something here. We think we're on the right path."

Murty believes Rangers is the best place for the young player at this stage of his career and both parties can benefit from him staying in Glasgow.

"As with Josh [Windass] you're only seeing a young man with bags of potential, you're not seeing the finished article just yet," he continued.

"He's got lots to improve in his game but he has to believe we can help him get that. We can help him develop his game.

"I think he can be an international centre forward for his country. He needs to see that but he needs to change slight elements in his game.

"We can help him improve and grow, and he's in the prefect environment and on the perfect stage to showcase his talents at Rangers."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.