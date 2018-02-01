Levein aims dig at Brown over Cochrane's collarbone injury

The Hearts youngster has been ruled out of action for the next fortnight.

Craig Levein has aimed a dig at Celtic's Scott Brown after his collision with Harry Cochrane sidelined the youngster for the next fortnight.

The Celtic captain flattened 16-year-old Cochrane during Hearts' 3-1 defeat at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

The teenager, who was substituted shortly after the first-half incident, suffered a bruised collarbone and will be out of action for the next two to three games.

When asked whether Cochrane should benefit from more protection from referees, considering his age and lack of experience, Levein responded: "I think everybody should get a little bit more protection from Scott Brown."

The Hearts boss, who worked with Brown when he was in charge of the Scotland national team between 2009 and 2012, believes the midfielder may have gone into the fixture with a chip on his shoulder.

It was the first meeting between the sides since Hearts ended Celtic's unbeaten run of 69 games in December with a 4-0 win at Tynecastle.

"I was annoyed about it," Levein continued. "I watched it back and I think Scott had decided after the game at Tynecastle, when Harry bossed him, he wasn't going to let that happen again.

"I've known Scott for a very long time and he's aggressive in the way he plays.

Cochrane will miss Hearts' league and Scottish Cup home double header against St Johnstone and is a doubt for the trip to Ross County later in the month.

