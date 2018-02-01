Kilmarnock sign former Celtic goalkeeper Leo Fasan

The 24-year-old was a free agent after leaving Bury before the deadline.

Deal: Fasan has joined Killie. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of former Celtic goalkeeper Leo Fasan.

Fasan was a free agent after leaving Bury and has signed a deal at Rugby Park until the end of the season.

Kilmarnock were in the market for a goalkeeper after agreeing the departure of Cammy Bell on deadline day and have acted quickly to snap up Fasan.

The Italian spent four years at Celtic but didn't break into the first team picture. He then had a spell at Port Vale before joining Bury in the summer.

He made 21 appearances in League One this season.

Fasan will go straight into the squad to play Celtic this weekend.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.