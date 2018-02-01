  • STV
Stewart Regan resigns as Scottish FA chief executive

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Regan has stepped down from his role after a board meeting at Hampden on Thursday.

Stewart Regan has stepped down from his role as chief executive of the Scottish Football Association.

Regan is leaving his position after a board meeting at Hampden on Thursday.

The Scottish FA announced the news in a statement issued after board members left the national stadium.

The statement read: "The Scottish FA today announced that chief executive, Stewart Regan, has taken the decision to step down from his position at the association.

"His resignation comes almost eight years after he took up the position.

"During the intervening period he has made a range of changes, including streamlining the Scottish FA committee system, introducing a more transparent and independent disciplinary process, creating a pyramid system, and delivering a new performance strategy.

"He also leaves the association in good financial health, having recorded its highest ever profit in 2017."

Regan has recently been leading a Scottish FA sub-committee charged with identifying and recruiting a successor to Gordon Strachan as national team manager.

An approach to Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill failed, leaving Scotland with no manager in charge since November of last year.

Regan said: "I have devoted my time in Scotland to modernising, protecting, developing and promoting the game, whilst facing into some extremely challenging head winds during my time in the job.

"While it has been tough, I am proud to leave having overseen a period of significant change and substantial growth following the McLeish Report in 2010.

"We are now at another staging point and I recognise that it is now time for further change. I have decided to step aside to allow new leadership to take the organisation forward.

"I would like to thank the staff for their energy, hard work and support during my tenure. Their love of the game mirrors Scotland's passion for football and I am proud to have served the association."

Chief Operating Officer, Andrew McKinlay, will manage the day to day business during the interim period.

Alan McRae, President, said: "I would like to place on record my thanks and appreciation to Stewart for his commitment to Scottish football.

"He has worked tirelessly and has helped drive through a number of improvements to the governance of the game in the country.

"The search for a new Chief Executive will begin immediately as we will continue to drive Scottish football forward on and off the pitch."

