Football Talk: Morelos pay rise, Dempster SFA contender
Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.
Scotland's transfer window may have slammed shut, but China's is still ajar for the month of February much to Rangers' dismay.
Multiple offers from Super League outfit Beijing Renhe for Alfredo Morelos have been snubbed by the Ibrox club.
However, Light Blues boss Graeme Murty says his striker's head was turned by the bumper salary on offer in the Far East.
Reports now suggest the Colombian front man will "demand" a pay rise that leaves him amongst Rangers' top earners in order to keep him sweet.
Elsewhere, Stewart Regan's resignation on Thursday has left the chief executive's hot seat vacant at Hampden, alongside that of the national team manager.
The SFA are now seeking to fill another high-profile position, with Hibs supremo Leeann Dempster an early frontrunner to replace Regan.
Today's top stories
ICYMI
The best of social media
Today's back pages
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.