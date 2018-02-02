  • STV
Motherwell consider free agent search for goalscorer

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The club missed out on signing an English League One striker on deadline day.

Stephen Robinson will consider shopping in the free market for a striker after Motherwell's deadline day deal collapsed.

The Fir Park side were set to sign an English League One goalscorer before the January transfer window shut on Wednesday but deals elsewhere meant the selling club pulled the plug on the move.

The Motherwell boss will now look into picking up a free agent while strikers George Newell and Ryan Bowman are sidelined through injury.

Both picked up training ground knocks with Newell suffering a fractured cheek and Bowman being ruled out with a hamstring problem.

"That will be dictated by how quick George Newell comes back," Robinson explained. "We're hoping to have him back next week. And Ryan Bowman is being assessed but we're looking at another month.

"Had those two been fit I wouldn't have been looking again but unfortunately in the space of 24 hours both of them got injured.

'Nobody wanted to tell me before the game that [the deal] wasn't done in case I started to shout at people.'
Stephen Robinson, Motherwell manager

"We'll see what comes up. I don't want to rush into it, I want to make sure I fill the squad with the right players.

"We've got three/four players who are good players who can contribute and then we have to look down the line at the younger ones.

"It's something we'll monitor, if the right person comes along we'll take him but I'm not going to just fill the squad up."

Robinson went on to explain the deal to sign the striker from down south was kept from him until after the 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to Hibs.

"When I left for the game we had signed him, he was on his way up the road, but a deal fell down on the other club's part and they pulled the plug on it," he said.

"The boys are extremely disappointed and I feel he would have made a big difference to us as well but it wasn't to be.

"Nobody wanted to tell me before the game that it wasn't done in case I started to shout at people. It was only after the game when I was informed it hadn't been done.

"Some of the players got wind of it because they knew the boy, it was disappointing but you deal with it."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1407313-motherwell-reject-second-bid-from-celtic-for-trevor-carson/

Meanwhile, Robinson was delighted to keep hold of goalkeeper Trevor Carson after the club rejected Celtic's offer.

He admitted the 29-year-old had been distracted by the interest but unless the champions had upped their price it was never a realistic prospect.

"I was adamant we weren't going to lose Trevor for anything less than what we thought was a fair fee," he said.

"When players start to dictate when they leave we might as well pack our bags and go home. The board and myself will dictate when players leave.

"It wasn't enough for us to sell and that was the end of it really, all the rest was just pure speculation and unfortunately it went on to the last minute.

"You're always open to another late offer but by the time it got to the day of the game we weren't going to replace Trevor. I was adamant he wasn't going at that stage.

"I wouldn't say head turned but I think it's only human nature that you're slightly affected by it, which is the disappointing aspect of the whole thing.

"He's a strong character though, he's fully focused and the reality is he's a Motherwell player. I'll reiterate - we'll sell players on our terms and our parameters, not what other clubs think are the parameters. We set the bar, no one else."

