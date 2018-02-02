The Light Blues boss expects to sit down with the Colombian striker this week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5724779559001-graeme-murty-rangers-may-offer-alfredo-morelos-new-deal.jpg" />

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says a new and improved deal will be discussed with Alfredo Morelos should the striker indicate his desire to remain at Ibrox.

The Colombian forward has been the subject of multiple offers from Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Renhe - all of which have been turned down.

But, with the Chinese transfer window open until the end of the month, Rangers may have to fend off further bids in the coming weeks.

Murty said earlier the persistent speculation regarding his future had left the 21-year-old "confused".

However, speaking ahead of Hibs' visit to Ibrox on Saturday, the Light Blues boss refused to rule out the possibility of a new contract for Morelos should he stay at the club.

He said: "We are discussing contracts at all times with our players.

"If a bid comes in for someone that doesn't meet our valuation we have to reassess our valuation of them in our eyes.

"We'll be talking with Alfredo throughout this week and next, making sure he is happy and is content.

"We will be discussing his future and his targets."

If he wants to talk about his contract, we have a director of football who is fantastic at that, while I'll also be here. Graeme Murty discusses Alfredo Morelos' future

Asked whether a new deal would be left on the table, Murty said: "Potentially, it is there for us and we have the facility to do that.

"We have to make sure, first and foremost, the player is happy.

"If he wants to talk about his contract, we have a director of football (Mark Allen) who is fantastic at that, while I'll also be here.

"I have to say, Alfredo has been a fantastic professional. He hasn't let any confusion affect his training or mentality around the place."

Morelos' 11 Scottish Premiership goals so far leave him top of the scoring charts at this point in his debut season.

Murty hopes to convince the frontman his future is best served in Glasgow, should his future ambitions lie in the Premier League.

"He's top scorer in the country, he's got to be happy," Murty added. "He's playing for a massive club, let's not forget that. If his ultimate aim is to be an international forward and play in the Premier League we are fully content he can achieve those dreams with us.

"I think our route into the Premier League, should that be the one he chooses, is an easier one than other countries."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.