  • STV
  • MySTV

McCann: Celtic left Dundee no time to replace Hendry

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The manager was unhappy the transfer deadline day triangle was concluded so late.

Neil McCann was left frustrated by how late Celtic signed Jack Hendry on transfer deadline day because it gave him no time to replace the defender.

The 22-year-old signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the champions, thought to be worth around £1million, as the clock ticked down to midnight.

Despite the ongoing speculation Hendry would make the move to Parkhead throughout the January window, McCann was left disappointed by how late it was eventually completed.

"It left me no time whatsoever to get any business done myself," he explained. "I'm not in a position here financially to bring a centre back in.

"I wanted to keep Jack, that was black and white, I was desperate to keep him. But I'm mindful of the fact should Celtic come in with an offer the club can't turn down then I have to have someone who can step in and bolster the squad.

"But I'm not allowed to do that because I can't sign a player at one minute to 12. It takes a bit of time to go through and by that time these players might have other options.

"It was a club record fee for Dundee though, a huge amount of money and I'm proud we've been able to give Jack a platform to showcase his undoubted ability.

"It's not all about the club or all about the player. It was a marriage, we allowed Jack to play a certain way because I encouraged and demanded it and Jack had the ability to allow me to do that."

'We controlled the triangle because we owned three players, but it had to work. We held a lot of the aces.'
Neil McCann, Dundee manager

Aside from Hendry's move, Dundee were involved with a 'triangle' arrangement which saw three other players switch between three Scottish Premiership clubs.

Celtic's Scott Allan, who was on loan at Dundee, joined Hibs, while Dundee's Scott Bain, who was on loan at Hibs, joined Celtic.

In exchange, Dundee took Hibs striker Simon Murray on loan until the end of the season.

Despite signing the boyhood Dundee fan, who played for Tayside rivals Dundee United until last summer, McCann admitted he was glad to see the back of deadline day.

"I didn't enjoy it one bit," he said. "The actual business of the day was horrible and I've learnt so much from it. I was in here at quarter to ten and I think we left nearer one o'clock.

"We controlled the triangle because we owned three players, but it had to work. We held a lot of the aces.

"The only piece of business I enjoyed was getting Simon Murray in the door. I am so happy to get him, anybody who knows me when I first took the job knows I said we should be trying to get Simon before he went to Hibs.

"The whole triangle piece of business worked out where I lost a very talented player in Scott Allan but I got in one of my biggest targets.

"He's such a threat, he's quick, he's aggressive and he's a Dundee fan so he can't wait to pull the dark blue shirt on.

"Not many of those boys go about so if you can get someone of that quality and that feeling for the club you take them."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.