Lennon not surprised Dempster contender for SFA top job

The Hibs boss joked that if Leeann Dempster can handle him, she can handle anything.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5724835564001-lennon-backs-dempster-to-replace-regan-as-sfa-chief-exec.jpg" />

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says the news Easter Road supremo Leeann Dempster ranks amongst the contenders to take over as SFA chief executive has come as no surprise.

Dempster is reportedly one of the frontrunners to fill the Hampden hot seat after the previous occupant Stewart Regan stepped down on Thursday.

While insisting he'd be disappointed to see Dempster leave Hibs, Lennon believes the governing body would be wise to appoint their first female chief executive.

He said: "First of all, I was surprised by the news Stewart Regan had left, it has left a gaping hole.

"Other than the manager's job, it's the most important role.

"But I'm not surprised Leann is being linked with it, as she is very good at what she does.

"I've got a very good relationship with her professionally.

"It doesn't surprise but we all hope she doesn't go.

If she can handle me, she can handle anything. Neil Lennon on Leann Dempster's ability to deal with pressure

Asked whether he felt Dempster would fare should she be appointed, he added: "She can handle anything, trust me.

"If she can handle me, she can handle anything.

"There's a huge vacuum there that needs to be filled and very quickly.

"There's a national manager to find and someone to get a hold of things and run the game accordingly on a professional basis.

"You have to look at her record at the clubs she has worked at, success followed by success.

"She's media savvy, knows the Scottish game inside out.

"She leaves the tactics and formations to me but in terms of running a football club she has done an amazing job."

Lennon takes his Hibs side to Rangers on Saturday as they look to cut the gap to third place.

The ex-Celtic boss completed a deal to take Scott Allan on loan from his former club on deadline day.

He hopes the "nomad" can rediscover the form that won him a move to the Scottish champions upon his return to the capital.

Lennon said: "Scott is a player we have liked for a while, that creative type we have been looking for.

"Hopefully he can have a big impact in the second half of the season.

"There's a familiarity, he had a great time here - probably the best spell of his career.

"He's been a bit of a nomad - he's had a lot of clubs and really needs to settle down and show the country what he can do.

"You don't go to Celtic unless you've got ability, we need to tap into that."

