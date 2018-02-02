  • STV
  • MySTV

James Tavernier: I have unfinished business at Rangers

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The English full-back says he is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

Rangers defender James Tavernier says he has unfinished business at Ibrox and is ready to commit his long-term future at the club.

The English full-back's current contract with the Light Blues expires in May 2019.

He was linked with a move to the English Championship during the January transfer window.

But Tavernier dismissed the speculation, insisting his aim is to stay and win trophies at Rangers.

Asked if he wanted to prolong his time at the club, he said: "Definitely, I am enjoying my football here.

"I want to win trophies at this club, it does feel like unfinished business.

"This club is known for winning trophies, that's why I came here. I want to win trophies.

"My aim is to stay.

Asked whether a new deal was in the pipeline, he added: "Not that I know of, that's up to those upstairs and the management staff to deal with that."

Tavernier starred as Rangers achieved promotion to the top flight in 2016/2017.

After an indifferent campaign last time out, the 26-year-old looks to have rediscovered his previous form.

He hailed the impact of winger Daniel Candeias in helping him do so.

"The addition of Daniel has helped a lot, we've got a great understanding," the 26-year-old said. "In previous years it's chopped and changed, the wingers I've been playing with.

"But me and Daniel have been playing together for a while and it's helped our relationship.

"To have that consistency on the right hand side, always helps.

"But the back four have been great.

"We've been working hard defensively and the gaffer - who was a right back - has helped with that."

