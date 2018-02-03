Clarke: Killie could have lost hero Mulumbu in window

The midfielder scored the winner against Celtic but was close to joining Bordeaux.

Clarke was relieved Mulumbu remained at Kilmarnock. SNS Group

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke saw Youssouf Mulumbu score the winner against Celtic and then revealed the midfielder was close to leaving the club during the transfer window.

Mulumbu struck the only goal of game, consigning Celtic to their second league defeat of the season and adding to the momentum at Rugby Park under Clarke.

The 31-year-old's arrival in November to join his former boss has been key to Killie's form but Clarke revealed after the match that Mulumbu's stay in Ayrshire could have been short-lived. Bordeaux were near to signing the midfielder but the deal collapsed, leaving the Kilmarnock boss relieved.

"There was a deal that fell through, fortunately," he said. "It could have happened - but somebody was looking after us.

"You never know what to expect from the transfer window but I was hopeful. Once a club came sniffing there was always the possibility that we could lose him

"I said it was important not to lose key players during the window and so credit to the club that we managed to do that and you've seen his qualities.

"You guys probably don't know him as well as I know him, I know him very well so it didn't surprise me, the only thing that surprised me was the goal. He is not a prolific scorer.

"It was a good performance from us. With a little bit more quality and composure we could have made it an easier last five minutes for the coach.

"You always know Celtic will get once chance and at the end they had a shot on target."

