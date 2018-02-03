  • STV
  • MySTV

Pitch can't be blamed for Celtic loss, says Rodgers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic manager said his side were "disappointing" in the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

Concerns: Rodgers has to deal with more injuries. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said he didn't want to blame the Rugby Park pitch for his side's 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock but suggested it may have been a factor in injuries.

Youssouf Mulumbu's goal settled the contest in Ayrshire with Celtic far from at their best. Rodgers was forced to make adjustments to his side twice as Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer both suffered injuries.

The artificial surface at Rugby Park has come in for criticism in the past but Rodgers refused to use it as an excuse for his team's performance. Pointing to the fact his side had won on the pitch before, he instead said his side had a rare off day that ended with only their second league defeat since the Northern Irishman took charge.

However, with two central defenders going off to join an already lengthy injury list, Rodgers suggested that the surface may have played a part.

"I don't want to really go on about the pitch," he said. "We have won the three other times we have been here and created so many chances, although it is never really a good game of football.

"But of course it (the pitch) can be an issue when you pull up with a groin and an ankle.

"The guys complained about it but we know the pitch we were playing on and we have to cope with it.

"It is just unfortunate that both boys have picked the injuries up but I don't know how serious they are yet. We need to wait and see.

"We were disappointing and there are very few games where I would say that."

