  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes delighted as Aberdeen hit points target

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The comfortable 3-0 win over Hamilton gave the Dons three successive victories.

Happy: McInnes' side narrowed the gap.
Happy: McInnes' side narrowed the gap. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hailed his players performance as they swept Hamilton Accies aside and said they had met his target of nine points from their last three matches.

An Andy Considine double and a goal from Niall McGinn saw the Dons move to within eight points of leaders Celtic and move away from third-placed Rangers after both glasgow sides lost on Saturday.

McInnes was pleased to have had the maximum return from three games in a week and said he had been pleased with how his players had responded.

He said: "We'd targeted nine points from the last three games, as we knew it was an important week for us, playing against Kilmarnock, who came up here on a good run, and then playing two teams fighting for their lives.

"All three games provided a challenge for us and we've scored 10 goals in them with the added bonus of a clean sheet today."

That clean sheet was a first for Freddie Woodman in an Aberdeen jersey, the goalkeeper having joined on loan at the end of the transfer window. McInnes said that the highly-rated youngster wasn't guaranteed to start every game but provided Danny Rogers with competition for the starting spot while Joe Lewis is sidelined with injury.

"He did well," McInnes said. "It was uncomplicated for him, but he acquitted himself well. It was a decision for me to put him in as Danny Rogers has done well, but the rationale behind playing Freddie today was that I wanted to see him in action.

"It shouldn't be assumed that he is the first choice, as it's clear I have two good keepers who can push each other for the jersey until Joe comes back."

Hamilton boss Martin Canning had no complaints about the result despite feeling his side gave a good account of themselves overall. He felt that Aberdeen's experience paid dividends against a young Accies side.

"In the second half we saw four of our five attacking players looked tired, but it was always going to be difficult coming up here to face what I think is Aberdeen's strongest XI when we have so many numbers out," he said. 

 "A lot of young players came in and did very well, but they're also playing a man's game now and you get punished for your mistakes. Shaun Want came in and did very well, but he's picking up Considine, who scored two goals, and that's the difference in levels."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.