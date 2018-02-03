  • STV
Robinson delighted as Ciftci ends long goal drought

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The forward struck his first goal for Motherwell in 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

Nadir Ciftci's 79th minute strike was his first goal for Motherwell.
Nadir Ciftci's 79th minute strike was his first goal for Motherwell. SNS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was delighted for Nadir Ciftci after the striker ended a near two-year goal drought to earn his side a point against Partick Thistle.

With the Steelmen trailing thanks to Kris Doolan's header, Ciftci spun and drilled the ball into the corner in the 79th minute to bag his first goal for the club.

The nomadic frontman had not scored since striking on loan for Turkish side Eskisehirspor in May 2016, despite playing for Celtic, Polish side Pogon Szczecin and Plymouth since then.

Robinson hailed the forward for remaining unperturbed by the barren spell.

He said: "I'm delighted for him.

"Nadir can sometimes frustrate us because he tries things all the time, but he is the difference at times.

"He has set two goals up and he has scored one now.

"Curtis (Main) has scored as well so there is a promising partnership there.

"I think all three of the boys up front can be better than they were, I'm sure they will be the first to say that, but they do nick points and win games for you."

The Jags edged ahead after Doolan's lost his marker to convert a 53rd-minute free header.

Motherwell gradually increased the pressure thereafter, however, and their pressure would eventually tell.

Robinson said: "We didn't deserve the three points because we didn't mark properly from a free-kick.

"We're a young team, we do switch off and make mistakes at times and we will deal with that, and the person who made the mistake will recover from that.

"I didn't think there was a lot in the game, but I think we edged it on chances."

The draw saw Thistle clamber out of the relegation zone, as Hamilton succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Aberdeen.

Jags boss Alan Archibald felt it was two points dropped, however.

He said: "Our shape was reasonably good, I thought we were comfortable.

"We dealt with a lot of balls into the box, it was just that one.

"We should still deal with it, if we keep Ciftci away from goal.

"He gets a half-chance and he takes it. We should see the game out.

"We put a lot of effort into it. We will probably look back on it as a good point, it's a hard place to come

"I didn't think there was a lot in the game, it was probably a horrible game to watch, I felt it was, but we more than matched them in that key area in the middle area of the pitch."

