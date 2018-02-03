Wright fumes over Dallas decisions in Hearts defeat

The St Johnstone boss says the referee made ridiculous decisions as his side lost 1-0.

Critic: Wright was unhappy with Dallas. SNS Group

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has said that referee Andrew Dallas' decision to send off David Wotherspoon in his side's 1-0 loss at Hearts was "ridiculous" and criticised the official's overall handling of the game.

Wotherspoon was shown two yellow cards in the space of just seven second-half minutes and left his side a man down for the final half hour of the match at Tynecastle.

Wright said Hearts captain Christophe Berra received more lenient status and implied that the players international factor made a difference.

However, despite having criticised Dallas previously, he won't be taking the matter up with Scottish FA head of refereeing John Fleming.

"Christophe Berra got away with fouls all day and doesn't get talked to," said Wright. "Then he sends David off when we thought it was a foul by the Hearts player [Adao]. But Berra plays for Scotland and David doesn't.

"I don't want to make it 'the Andrew Dallas show' because he made enough of that out there.

"I'm certainly not going to be phoning John Fleming about him because I've lost count of the times I've been on to him about Andrew Dallas. Luckily he's not in charge for either of our next two games.

"Even after the ridiculous decision to send David off, we responded well and still should have got something out of the game."

Wright was also unhappy at seeing a penalty claim denied in the first half when Berra appeared to block a header with his arm.

"I don't mind the penalty not being given if the decision was that it wasn't intentional," added Wright. "But Andrew Dallas clearly pointed to his shoulder when everyone could see it was a handball."

