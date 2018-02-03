  • STV
  • MySTV

Wright fumes over Dallas decisions in Hearts defeat

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The St Johnstone boss says the referee made ridiculous decisions as his side lost 1-0.

Critic: Wright was unhappy with Dallas.
Critic: Wright was unhappy with Dallas. SNS Group

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has said that referee Andrew Dallas' decision to send off David Wotherspoon in his side's 1-0 loss at Hearts was "ridiculous" and criticised the official's overall handling of the game.

Wotherspoon was shown two yellow cards in the space of just seven second-half minutes and left his side a man down for the final half hour of the match at Tynecastle.

Wright said Hearts captain Christophe Berra received more lenient status and implied that the players international factor made a difference.

However, despite having criticised Dallas previously, he won't be taking the matter up with Scottish FA head of refereeing John Fleming.

"Christophe Berra got away with fouls all day and doesn't get talked to," said Wright. "Then he sends David off when we thought it was a foul by the Hearts player [Adao]. But Berra plays for Scotland and David doesn't. 

"I don't want to make it 'the Andrew Dallas show' because he made enough of that out there. 

"I'm certainly not going to be phoning John Fleming about him because I've lost count of the times I've been on to him about Andrew Dallas. Luckily he's not in charge for either of our next two games. 

"Even after the ridiculous decision to send David off, we responded well and still should have got something out of the game." 

Wright was also unhappy at seeing a penalty claim denied in the first half when Berra appeared to block a header with his arm.

"I don't mind the penalty not being given if the decision was that it wasn't intentional," added Wright. "But Andrew Dallas clearly pointed to his shoulder when everyone could see it was a handball." 

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.