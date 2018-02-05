Coyle intentionally hid nose break from Keillor-Dunn

The Ross County manager wanted his player to remain focused despite the injury.

Davis Keillor-Dunn played on against Dundee despite his injury. SNS

Owen Coyle said he deliberately hid the news of Davis Keillor-Dunn's suspected broken nose from the player to help keep him focused.

The winger scored one goal and set up another two in Ross County's 4-1 win over Dundee on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

It was a vital result for the Staggies as they ended a run of no wins since the beginning of November and closed the gap at the bottom of the table to three points.

Alex Schalk was on target twice and Tim Chow added a fourth late on, but it was the performance of Keillor-Dunn that left Coyle tipping him for higher honours.

"I was told at half-time that he had a suspected broken nose which I told the physio and doctor not to tell him in case it put him off his game," the manager said.

"He's a great kid, had been out injured and I think he should be in the next Scotland under-21 squad."

The 20-year-old joined Ross County's development squad in summer 2016 and played his part in leading them to the league title.

He made his first-team debut in August and has gone on to be a regular, scoring three goals in 25 appearances so far.