Football Talk: Brown's Levein dig, Gazza's emotional return

Scott Brown was not happy on Saturday. SNS

Scott Brown was left hurting after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

Not only was there the photograph of him looking less than amused at Jordan Jones patting his head, he also taken issue with the yellow card he received.

The Celtic captain has aimed a dig at Craig Levein saying the Hearts manager got his way because he successfully manipulated the referee with his comments last week.

Levein had hit out at Brown for his challenge on 16-year-old Harry Cochrane, saying everybody needs protection from the midfielder.

Elsewhere, there's a sense of deja vu as we wake up to photographs of Walter Smith in charge of Scotland.

It may not be a blast from the past much longer though as the former international boss has been linked with a move back to the Hampden hot seat.

And in our social media section check out what Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzip's Twitter accounts did to pass the time during their drab Bundesliga meeting... before the late winner that is.

